Appeals court overturns denial of qualified immunity for Bettendorf Police officer, City of Bettendorf

A ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on Friday has overturned a U.S. District Court judge’s denial of qualified immunity in a lawsuit against a Bettendorf Police officer and the city of Bettendorf.

The appeals court justices remanded the case back to U.S. District Court, Davenport, with instructions that the federal claims brought against Bettendorf Police Officer Bryan Payton and the city should be dismissed.

According to the Cornell Law School website, qualified immunity protects a government official from lawsuits alleging that the official violated a plaintiff's rights, only allowing suits where officials violated a clearly established statutory or constitutional right.

In his ruling dated Oct. 19, U.S. District Court Judge Charles Wolle said Payton’s investigation of a woman’s claims of sexual misconduct by her attorney, Stephen Newport, which led to Newport’s arrest and public trial, was incomplete and did not meet the standard for qualified immunity.

However, in their ruling Friday, Appeals Court Justices Steven Colloton, Raymond Gruender and Duane Benton reversed the denial of summary judgment based on qualified immunity “as to Newport’s claims against Payton and the City.”

In April 2018, Newport was arrested on charges of third-degree sexual abuse and indecent exposure, as well as a prostitution charge, but was found not guilty of those charges at trial.

Newport filed a lawsuit against Payton and the city of Bettendorf on June 22, 2019, in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to the suit, Newport had represented Deborah Deevers for more than a year concerning a personal-injury claim in 2017 and 2018. On March 14, 2018, Payton and the city of Bettendorf obtained a search warrant for Newport based on what the suit alleges were “false statements and claims made by Deevers to Payton and without probable cause.”

Payton, according to the suit, should have known that Deevers’ statements “were false and malicious but relied upon them without any good-faith basis to do so.”

Deevers was upset with Newport over a settlement Newport had negotiated on her behalf as her lawyer.

According to the suit, the search of Payton’s offices was unlawful as the warrant was based on false statements and claims.

The statements Deevers made led to the filing of complaints and affidavits by Payton in Scott County District Court on April 20, 2018. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office used those statements to prosecute the case.

The suit claims that Newport’s civil rights under the Fourth and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution were violated.

Payton and the city of Bettendorf filed a motion for summary judgment based on qualified immunity, which was denied.

In their decision, the appeals court justices said that Newport did not establish that the affidavit contained inaccuracies or material omissions that made it misleading.

“The affidavit’s description accurately paraphrased Newport’s statements during a recorded phone call with his client,” the justices said. “Even if the affidavit were supplemented with the entire transcript of the call, it would still support a conclusion of probable cause to search.”

As to the arrest warrant affidavit, the justices noted there is a conflict between the district court’s factual assumption and undisputed photographs in the record. “Newport’s client alleged that the attorney’s office door was locked during one incident, but the district court assumed that Payton’s affidavit failed to mention that photographs showed no lock on the door,” the justices said. “The photographs, however, contradict this assumption and show a lock on the door, so we may accept that fact as true.

“Payton’s affidavit accurately set forth statements made in a recorded phone call and other evidence that supported probable cause,” the justices said. “Adding the fact that the former client was disgruntled would not have eliminated the existence of probable cause."

Newport, the justices said, "offered no specific, non-conclusory evidence that Officer Payton believed the affidavits were false or that he recklessly misconstrued the client’s allegations or the statements in the recorded phone call.”

On the claim that Payton violated the Fourth Amendment by arresting Newport before conducting a reasonably thorough investigation, “the totality of circumstances were sufficient to lead a reasonable officer to believe that Newport had committed a crime. Newport also was arrested pursuant to a valid warrant,” the justices said.

Newport asserted in his lawsuit that Payton conducted an inadequate investigation and thus violated Newport’s rights under the due process clause of the 14th Amendment. However, the justices said the record "contains no evidence that Payton purposely ignored evidence suggesting that Newport was innocent or that there was systemic pressure to implicate Newport in the face of contrary evidence."

“Given that the client’s assertion that she was present at Newport’s office on the date in question was corroborated by a signed and dated document, it was not conscience shocking that Payton proceeded without interviewing others who were in the office on that date,” the justices said.

“For these reasons, we conclude that Newport’s federal constitutional claims against Payton should be dismissed,” the justices said. “Because the evidence does not support a conclusion that Payton committed a constitutional violation, we have jurisdiction to consider the City’s appeal of Newport’s pendant claim for municipal liability, and that claim necessarily fails for lack of an underlying violation.”

The justices concluded that Payton “is entitled to qualified immunity on the federal claims alleged in Count I of the complaint, and therefore reverse the order denying summary judgment of those claims. The City’s appeal is inextricably intertwined with Payton’s, and we also reverse the order denying summary judgement for the City on the count.”

The justices also reversed the denial of summary judgment “based on qualified immunity as to Newport’s federal claims against Payton and the City. We can discern no ruling by the district court on Payton’s motion for summary judgment on Newport’s state-law claims. As the federal claims should be dismissed, we remand the case with directions to dismiss Counts II through V of the complaint without prejudice.”