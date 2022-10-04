Appeals Court rules Man must serve prison term on Clinton County incest conviction

A former South Carolina man was taken into custody Tuesday by Clinton County officials so he can began his 5-year prison sentence on a 2021 incest conviction, the sentence of which was recently affirmed by the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Mark Alan Richards, 45, had been charged in Clinton County District Court, with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and three counts of incest. Richards was alleged to have sexually abused an underage family member between February 2017 and May of 2018.

Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, while incest is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Richards eventually pleaded guilty to one count of incest during a sentencing hearing held in Aug. 20, 2021.

On Oct. 29, 2021, Clinton County District Judge Stuart Werling sentenced Richards to five years in prison. Richards also was made to understand that he would have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years.

According to the Appeals Court records, Richards had requested a deferred judgement, telling Werling that, “I know I’m here for incest, and it’s something I regret,” Richards said according to Court of Appeals record. “I’ve taken full responsibility for my actions in this, at least my part of it. It was a mistake, and I just want to move on with my life.”

Richards went on to tell Werling that, “I have a fiancée overseas. If I register they won’t allow a registered person in. And I don’t need to register. I don’t need to be on that list. This was consensual.”

According to the Court of Appeals record, Werling denied Richards’ request for a sentence of deferred judgment, stating, “that today at sentencing the defendant expresses no remorse whatsoever for his criminal actions that involved a minor. He claims that the acts were consensual when consent is not an issue when you’re dealing with a minor here. For these reasons, and as recommended by the pre-sentence investigation report, the court will impose a term of incarceration in this matter.”

According to the Court of Appeals record, before ending the hearing, Werling told Richards, “I just want to say one thing to you. What you did was wrong, and you need to acknowledge it. You haven’t yet. Until you acknowledge it, you’re a risk to society. Okay? So think about what you did. This is a minor. This is a family member, for God’s sake. This little girl trusted you and expected you to protect her. She had the right to expect that, and you didn’t.”

Richards appealed his sentence to the Iowa Court of Appeals which affirmed the sentence and notified Clinton County District Court authorities on Thursday that Richards’ sentence had been affirmed.

Richards was being held Tuesday night in the Clinton County Jail awaiting transport to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by then Clinton County Sheriff’s Investigator Marissa Mussmann, the victim reported the incidents to sheriff’s investigators in December 2018. The victim said the incidents had occurred Feb. 11, 2017, and May 20, 2018, when Richards visited. The victim was a juvenile at the time of the incidents.

While living in North Augusta, South Caroline, located in Aiken County, Richards began sending explicit photos and texts in October 2016 and has asked the victim to respond in kind, according to Clinton County District Court electronic records.

On Nov. 27, 2018, Richards sent the victim a Facebook message that read, in part,” I’m as embarrassed as you and wish what happened never did but can’t change the past.”

Richards was arrested Aug. 8, 2019, in Aiken County, South Carolina, on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor under South Carolina law that carries a prison sentence of up to three years and a fine of up to $3,000. He posted bond through a bondsman.

Charges against Richards were filed in Clinton County District Court on Oct. 4, 2019. Richards was then taken back into custody by Aiken County authorities on a hold for Clinton County, Iowa.

According to Aiken County Second Judicial Court electronic records, Richards was sentenced on Dec. 5, 2019, to 26 months with 44 days credit for time served for Aiken County charge, to which he had pleaded guilty.

Richards was returned to Clinton County to face the sex abuse and incest charges and booked into the Clinton County Jail on Dec. 31, 2020.