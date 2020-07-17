Appellate court blocks Rock Island County courthouse demolition for now

An Illinois appellate court panel has partially reversed an initial local court ruling concerning the push to demolish the Rock Island County Courthouse and blocked demolition of the building for the time being.
"We direct the trial court on remand to enter a TRO (temporary restraining order) barring the demolition of the courthouse until the consultation process required by the Preservation Act has been completed," the appellate opinion stated.
This story will be updated.
