Appellate court blocks Rock Island County courthouse demolition for now
The former Rock Island County Courthouse was the work of Rock Island contractor and stonecutter Charles J. Larkin and was dedicated on March 13, 1897, at a cost of $112,201. A judge has entered a temporary restraining order preventing its demolition.

An Illinois appellate court panel has partially reversed an initial local court ruling concerning the push to demolish the Rock Island County Courthouse and blocked demolition of the building for the time being. 

"We direct the trial court on remand to enter a TRO (temporary restraining order) barring the demolition of the courthouse until the consultation process required by the Preservation Act has been completed," the appellate opinion stated.

This story will be updated.

