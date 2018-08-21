Every day, Ray Eddleman says he wakes up scared.
The uncle of Trudy Appleby, who disappeared 22 years ago Tuesday, said he fears the not knowing what happened to the 11-year-old girl.
Speaking before the beginning of a candlelight vigil for Trudy at First Baptist Church, East Moline, Eddleman said his other fear is that, “when it comes to an end am I going to be able to handle the news I’ve been waiting for so long. When I get that news, I’m scared of that pain, too.”
The half-hour vigil in which 40 people participated was presided over by the Rev. Dan Yeager, with an address by Dennis Harker, founder of the Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network.
It ended with lit candles and the singing of "Amazing Grace."
Someone knows what happened and where Trudy is, Eddleman said before the vigil began.
“I basically feel that as her family, if we are willing to admit that Trudy is dead, then the least that this person can do is come forward with information that they have so we can put closure to the case,” he said. “We’ve offered money. We’ve done everything we can think of to try and get them to talk. So now we’re at this point where we’re trying social peer pressure.”
Eddleman was talking about two billboards positioned in East Moline, one at 19th Street and 5th Avenue and the other at Illinois 5 near Barstow Road.
He also brought up the fact that on Oct. 2, 2017, Moline police detectives and members of the Illinois State Police crime lab spent several hours digging on an empty lot at 595 Island Ave., Campbell’s Island, where a house once stood.
That house once belonged to David L. Whipple, the son-in-law of the man Moline police have named as a person of interest in Trudy’s disappearance, William “Ed” Smith, who died in December 2014 at the age of 72. The house was razed by Rock Island County in 2004.
Whipple, a registered sex offender, has long denied any involvement in Trudy’s disappearance, telling the Quad-City Times in 2012 that on the day of Trudy’s disappearance, he was living on Campbell’s Island and he was watching his children. His wife was at work and they had one car, he added.
But Eddleman believes that Whipple or someone in his circle has evidence that could put the final pieces in the puzzle of Trudy’s disappearance.
Eddleman said that every year when Aug. 21 arrives, “It’s just a reminder that another year has come around with no answers and that the person that’s holding the key to it is choosing to not come forward. After 22 years, if it hasn’t eaten you alive by now, what is it going to take?”
Eddleman said that his heart goes out to the family of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, whose body was discovered Tuesday near Montezuma, Iowa. Tibbetts disappeared July 18.
“When I saw that in the news today it just broke my heart because I know her family has been hurting like we have been for 22 years,” he said. “But now the heartache that they’re feeling today is the one I fear. I truly fear finding out the truth. But I’ve got to know it.
“My mother and my sister never got to see the conclusion of this and I’ll be damned if it’s not going end before I’m gone,” Eddleman said.