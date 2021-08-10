Applicants sought for Scott County magistrate

The Scott County Magistrate Commission is accepting applications to fill an opening due to a Scott County magistrate being appointed to the District Court bench.

Megan Corbin of Davenport was recently appointed a district court judge in the 7th Judicial District.

Corbin was a magistrate in the 7th Judicial District and practices law with Gomez May in Davenport.

She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.

Corbin fills the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge Mark D. Cleve.

The 7th Judicial District includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.

Interested attorneys may obtain an application from the District Court Administrator's office at the Scott County Courthouse, or the Clerk of Court office in Scott County.

Applications must be returned to the Scott County District Court Administrator's Office by 4:30 p.m., August 27.

The Appointing Commission will meet at 9 a.m., Sept. 2 in Scott County where candidates will be interviewed.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0