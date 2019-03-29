A Fulton man faces charges in Clinton County after police say they found a number of firearms – some stolen and some modified – on him and in his vehicle earlier this week.
Robert Lee Poore, 42, 23718 Waller Road, is charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of offensive weapons, a Class D felony; possession of a firearm suppressor, a Class D felony; two counts of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor; and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.
He also is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Bond was set Wednesday at $10,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing in Clinton Court Court April 5.
At 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, a Clinton police officer discovered a man, later identified as Poore, sleeping in a vehicle left running in the parking lot of Subway, 807 N. 2nd St., according to arrest affidavits filed Wednesday.
The officer saw Poore slumped over in the vehicle before and after the officer went into the restaurant. Poore appeared to be breathing and asleep.
When Poore stepped out of the vehicle, another officer saw a hammer protruding from his right rear pocket and a large flashlight protruding from his left rear pocket.
He appeared agitated when ordered to get out of the vehicle and told officers he was armed.
Officers located six loaded handguns concealed on Poore. Two of the handguns, a Glock Model 23 .40-caliber and a Glock Model 19 9mm, had the slide of the handguns modified so the slide would not lock back.
A functions check revealed once the trigger was pulled and held on each gun, the slide would react back and come forward firing another round without pulling the trigger and would continue to fire as long as the trigger was held or until the magazine ran out of bullets.
They appeared to be "homemade" modifications, according to the affidavits. Poore also had six speed loaders, 25 loaded magazines, four knives, and a pipe with burn marks that contained white residue consistent with methamphetamine use.
When questioned by officers, Poore admitted there were more guns in his vehicle but he wasn't sure how many.
Officers seized the vehicle in order to apply for a search warrant. For safety concerns of the tow operator, officers searched around the driver's seat and found a loaded Ruger .22- caliber handgun with what appeared to be a homemade suppressor under the seat.
The suppressor device attached was constructed to silence or muffle the sound of the handgun being fired. Poore does not have a firearm suppressor certification.
Officers searched the vehicle after obtaining a warrant and found seven more rifles. One Ruger .22-caliber rifle had a homemade suppressor attached. A second homemade suppressor was also found in a box of ammunition.
Officers discovered that one of the weapons was stolen out of Whiteside County and another gun was reported stolen out of Carroll County, according to the affidavits.
Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said in a media release Friday that “information concerning this case” was passed on to the Blackhawk Area Task Force and federal and Whiteside County authorities.