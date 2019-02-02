Davenport police said that one person was injured Saturday in a shooting outside of Divine Creations barbershop located at 717 W. 3rd St.
Police were dispatched to the scene at 4:36 p.m.
The victim was able to drive himself to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Police said the victims’ injuries are non-life threatening.
An argument that started inside the barbershop spilled outside and at least two shots were fired, police said.
A Ford Explorer parked across the street from the barbershop was struck twice.
Third Street between Brown and Gaines streets was shut down for about 90 minutes as police investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip through the city’s mobile apps “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”