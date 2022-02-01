Armed man who refused to surrender company pickup kills himself during pursuit

An armed man who refused to surrender his employer’s company pickup took his own life after failing to stop for Scott County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday.

Scott County Sheriff’s Major Shawn Roth said in a news release that Scott County Emergency Communications Center received a call for a disturbance in the area of Lowes Home Improvement on Elmore Avenue in Davenport.

The caller reported a problem with terminating an employee at US Infrastructure Company, or USIC, and retrieving the company’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Colorado pickup with USIC decals.

The man refused to return the vehicle to the company, and threatened that he was armed with a pistol and a rifle.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said the incident began about 2:20 p.m.

The man fled the scene but the pickup was equipped and tracked via a GPS signal.

The vehicle left Davenport and proceeded northbound on U.S. 61 into Clinton County.

The vehicle returned to Scott County on Scott Park Road, where it was located by a Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The deputy followed the vehicle until additional backup units were able to converge.

Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the pickup as it traveled south in 24000 block of Utica Ridge Road, which is also 210th Avenue in that area. Because the man was armed, a felony stop was initiated, Lane said.

Lane said that units kept their distance and didn’t try to stop the vehicle by activating their emergency lights until everyone was in place, and speeds never got beyond 65 mph.

Sheriff’s deputies were told the vehicle was equipped with OnStar, and they tried to get the company to stop the vehicle remotely. The man failed to stop for deputies, and a pursuit ensued. There were some technical difficulties and OnStar was not able to stop the vehicle remotely.

A Scott County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a spike strip at the intersection of 210th Street and 210th Avenue. One tire was punctured. The vehicle continued southbound on Utica Ridge Road.

The vehicle suddenly and unexpectedly ran off the roadway to the east, entering the ditch and striking a tree just north of 7721 Utica Ridge Road in Davenport.

Attempts to communicate with the man were unsuccessful.

Officers approached the vehicle using the armored BEARCAT from the Bettendorf Police Department.

The driver was found unresponsive due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic EMS paramedics. A weapon was recovered from the vehicle.

The name of the man is being withheld pending family notifications.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has trained crisis counselors available 24/7 at 800-273-TALK (8255).

