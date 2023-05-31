Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

At least one person robbed an armored truck employee Wednesday morning in Hillsdale.

The robbery occurred at 7:49 a.m. as the employee walked into the Tyson Foods Joslin plant, 28424 38th Ave. N., according to a Rock Island County Sheriff's Office news release. The worker, who was walking into the plant to fill an ATM, was not hurt.

The release did not specify the number of assailants, but said a weapon was inferred. Information about what, if anything, was taken from the employee was not provided.

The sheriff's office, with the Illinois State Police and FBI, continue to investigate the robbery Wednesday afternoon, the release states. Further details would be released as they became available.

The sheriff's office asked that anyone with information contact investigators at 309-558-3414. They can also contact the Quad-Cities chapter of 309-762-9500.