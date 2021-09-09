Arrest made after report of shots fired in Davenport

Kendrick L. Miller, 43, was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm early Thursday following a report of gunfire in Davenport.
According to a news release, Davenport officers responded at 1:05 a.m. to the Happy Hollow Bar, 1502 W. 14th St., for multiple reports of gunfire.
Officers canvassed the area and found several spent shell casings in the middle of the 1400 block of Washington Street and the west alley north of the bar.
During the search of the area, a handgun was found discarded next to a fence on the east side of 1400 Washington Street.
Witness statements directed officers to one of the suspects involved in this incident.
No other injuries or damage was reported. This case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.