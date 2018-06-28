A Davenport man is facing numerous charges after a disturbance earlier this month resulted in a vehicle being pushed into a convenience store.
Jason Hurt, 33, Davenport, has been charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, one count of criminal mischief, first-degree and one count criminal mischief, second-degree.
Police were dispatched shortly after midnight June 9 to a crash in the parking lot of Brady Mart, 3107 Brady St.
According to affidavits filed in Scott County District Court:
Hurt was involved in an argument with a woman about driving his truck while intoxicated.
As Hurt's truck and a third vehicle parked next to the woman's car tried to leave the parking lot, the two nearly collided, the affidavit states.
The driver of the third vehicle attempted to photograph the license plates of Hurt's truck and the woman's car.
Hurt left the scene, while the woman got out of her vehicle and fought with the woman in the third vehicle.
Hurt returned and intentionally ran his truck into the third woman's vehicle, pushing it into the building, according to the affidavit.
He left on foot before officers arrived.
The woman took the keys to Hurt's truck and left the scene.
The damage to the third woman's vehicle was estimated to be more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. The damage to the business was estimated to be more than $10,000.