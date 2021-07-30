Arrest made in Moline hit-and-run

A 47-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and- run crash involving a motorcyclist in Moline on July 25.

Lily M. Stratton, from New Windsor, Ill., has been charged with failure to report an accident with injuries, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated DUI/accident/bodily injuries, a Class 4 felony.

Stratton is out on bond after posting the required 10% of her $5,000 bond.

At 3:31 a.m. on July 25, Moline police responded to the 3800 block of John Deere Road for a report of a hit-and-run traffic crash with injuries involving a motorcyclist.

Officers found a 48-year-old man laying in the roadway near the intersection of 38th Street and John Deere Road westbound. The victim was suffering from major injuries sustained after his motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers could not locate the vehicle involved and determined the suspect left the scene. Witnesses described the vehicle as a white Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a white woman.