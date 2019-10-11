{{featured_button_text}}
Police call

The Moline Police Department has arrested a man for a Tuesday convenience store robbery.

Officers were called around 11:28 p.m. Tuesday for an armed robbery at the Super Stop, 1305 15th St., according to police reports. The victims were a 45-year-old man and a 22-year-old man.

Diaaron W. McAdams, 19, Moline, was arrested at about 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of 13th Street, according to police reports. 

He is in the Rock Island County Jail and is scheduled for his first appearance in court at 1 p.m., according to jail staff. 

