Arrest made in murder of Italia Kelly, woman killed at Davenport protest

That's when she was struck in the back by a bullet that went through her shoulder and chest, likely killing her instantly, Hale said. Attempts to resuscitate her were not successful, and Kelly was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Kelly was the oldest of five siblings. Her younger sister Jasmine Kelly, 19, recorded an emotional Facebook Live video hours after the shooting.

"A protester shot my sister! A protester!" she said. "You are so mad at the police that you are hurting everyone else."

Later, she added: "This was the ignorance of every single one of y'all that decided to shoot into a crowd. That bullet just happened to hit my sister."

Belz, who used to be named Parker Marlin Voss before he petitioned the Scott County District Court for a name change in 2018, has a criminal record that includes a 2016 plea of guilty to engaging in a riot when he got into a fight on a public street with two other people. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor for which he was sentenced to six months on probation.

He also pleaded guilty in 2016 to an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assaulting a police officer. He was sentenced to six months on probation after pleading guilty.