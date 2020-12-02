Arrest made in October shooting incident in Davenport

A Davenport man is facing multiple charges in connection with an October shooting incident.

Police officers were called at 11:50 p.m., October 30, to the 400 block of East 6th Street after receiving reports of shots fired.

Responding units canvassed the area locating several fired casings and damage to a vehicle.

Esteban Bernal, 18, of Davenport, was charged Wednesday with going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and carrying weapons in connection with the shots fired incident.

When taken into custody, Bernal was in possession of a firearm without a permit and charged with a second count of carrying weapons.

