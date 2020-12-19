Arrest made in QC Mart shooting

Davenport police have arrested a man in connection with the Oct. 9 shooting at the QC Mart on East Locust Street in which one person was wounded.

Caleb Jeremiah Heath, 22, of 311 E. 10th St., was taken into custody at 4:49 p.m. Friday as he was walked inside of the Casa Loma Inn & Suites, 6014 N. Brady St.

According to the arrest affidavits, as he was being arrested Heath told officers he had a gun in his jacket pocket. Officers seized a Glock 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen during a burglary in Davenport.

In connection with the QC Mart shooting, Heath is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with reckless use of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Heath also is charged with carrying weapons for the gun he possessed at the time of his arrest.

According to the arrest affidavits, Heath was in a vehicle at the QC Mart, 402 E. Locust St. when at 2:22 p.m., he shot at a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was occupied.

The Trailblazer was struck numerous times by gunfire.