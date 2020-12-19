Arrest made in QC Mart shooting

Davenport police have arrested a man in connection with the Oct. 9 shooting at the QC Mart on East Locust Street in which one person was wounded.
Caleb Jeremiah Heath, 22, of 311 E. 10th St., was taken into custody at 4:49 p.m. Friday as he was walked inside of the Casa Loma Inn & Suites, 6014 N. Brady St.
According to the arrest affidavits, as he was being arrested Heath told officers he had a gun in his jacket pocket. Officers seized a Glock 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen during a burglary in Davenport.
In connection with the QC Mart shooting, Heath is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with reckless use of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
Heath also is charged with carrying weapons for the gun he possessed at the time of his arrest.
According to the arrest affidavits, Heath was in a vehicle at the QC Mart, 402 E. Locust St. when at 2:22 p.m., he shot at a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was occupied.
The Trailblazer was struck numerous times by gunfire.
A man in the vicinity of the Trailblazer also was hit in the left wrist, left tricep, right hand and groin. Police said the injuries are potentially long-term debilitating and could include the loss of function in the victim’s left hand.
An uninvolved vehicle and a building also were struck.
The injured man checked himself in at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.
Police located numerous shell casings in the parking lot of the QC Mart, located at the corner of Iowa and East Locust streets, and along Iowa Street just south of Locust Street.
Blood evidence, firearms, a magazine with live rounds and bullet casings were the evidence recovered from the parking lot of the QC Mart. A pickup parked in the lot of the QC Mart appeared to have been riddled with bullets.
A business just west of the QC Mart, called Cloud 9 Glass, 332 E. Locust St., had one of its plate glass windows shot out by a stray round.
Heath was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $12,000.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 29 in Scott County District Court.
The investigation is continuing.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
