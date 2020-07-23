Arrest made in Riverdale shooting

A Davenport man awaiting trial on weapons and drug charges is now charged in a July 17 shooting incident that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Mark Timothy Hudson Sr., 26, of 621 Myrtle St., Davenport, who also uses the aliases Rickey Nebunger and Ricky Nebinger, is charged with one count each of attempted murder, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Hudson is alleged to have shot a man in the face in Friday's incident.

Attempted murder is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.

The charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, while the charge of going armed with intent is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to a news release issued by Scott County Sheriff’s Lt. Chad Cribb, deputies were sent at 1:19 a.m. on July 17 to 18 S. Bellingham Road, Riverdale, to investigate a person being shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim has since been released from the hospital and is now recovering.