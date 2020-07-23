Arrest made in Riverdale shooting

A Davenport man awaiting trial on weapons and drug charges is now charged in a July 17 shooting incident that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Mark Timothy Hudson Sr., 26, of 621 Myrtle St., Davenport, who also uses the aliases Rickey Nebunger and Ricky Nebinger, is charged with one count each of attempted murder, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Hudson is alleged to have shot a man in the face in Friday's incident.
Attempted murder is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.
The charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, while the charge of going armed with intent is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to a news release issued by Scott County Sheriff’s Lt. Chad Cribb, deputies were sent at 1:19 a.m. on July 17 to 18 S. Bellingham Road, Riverdale, to investigate a person being shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim has since been released from the hospital and is now recovering.
The charges were read to Hudson at the Scott County Jail, where he has been since his Saturday, July 18, arrest on drugs and weapons charges.
Hudson was arrested at 10:41 a.m. July 18 in the 900 block of West 2nd Street, Davenport, by Scott County Sheriff’s deputies. Hudson was seen leaving 621 Myrtle Street, and deputies wanted to detain him for questioning in the shooting that occurred July 17.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Furlong, Hudson refused to answer questions about the shooting.
After obtaining a search warrant for Hudson’s residence, they found six individual bags of marijuana totaling 68.9 grams in Hudson’s girlfriend’s bedroom.
There was a silver GMC Envoy parked at the residence, and the owner gave consent for deputies search it. In the vehicle deputies seized a Hi-Point 9mm handgun, five individual bags of marijuana totaling 26 grams, paperwork with Hudson’s name on it, a marijuana bong and a digital scale.
He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, both Class D felonies under Iowa law.
Hudson was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Nov. 25, 2019, after Davenport police were sent to 1909 N. Zenith Ave. for a disturbance where Hudson allegedly was breaking out windows to the residence.
Police said Hudson had multiple firearms in his possession and he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. A jury trial in that case is set for Oct. 19 in Scott County District Court.
Hudson has firearm convictions of felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking in stolen weapons, with the most recent convictions on July 25, 2013, Aug. 2, 2012, and Oct. 18, 2012.
Hudson is being held in the Scott County Jail on two cash-only bonds totaling $20,000 and without bond for violating his pretrial release on the weapons charges stemming from his Nov. 25 arrest.
