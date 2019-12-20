Arrest made in shooting outside Shenanigans in Davenport

A Davenport man has been accused of firing a gun on Dec. 1 as police broke up a fight in front of Shenanigans in downtown Davenport.

Davion Novinger, 22, has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, according to the Davenport Police Department.

The fight happened around 1 a.m. in front of Shenanigans, 303 W. 3rd St., and police used pepper spray to break up the crowd, police said. As this happened, shooting began nearby.

Novinger is accused of firing a pistol with an extended magazine as he stood at the Harrison Street parking ramp. The bullet hit the building at 317 W. 3rd St., traveled through that building, and the struck Mac’s Tavern across the street. Police found the bullet on the floor at Mac’s 316 W. 3rd St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When police reviewed footage from security cameras in the area, Novinger could be seen firing the pistol, the department said. Novinger fired into a building and there were numerous people nearby.

No injuries were reported, police aid.

Novinger was in custody Friday, held on a $10,000 cash-only bond, according to the Scott County Jail Website.