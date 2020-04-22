Arrest made in shooting that injured 2 in Rock Island

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person is in custody after a shooting Sunday night in Rock Island that injured two juveniles.

Rock Island police were called at 11:39 p.m. to the 500 block of 6th Street to a report of shots fired, said Police Chief Jeffrey VenHuizen in a news release. An unknown suspect fired into an occupied residence, injuring two 16-year-old boys. One suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His specific condition was not provided. The other boy was treated at the scene for an abrasion he suffered during the attack. His wound was not from a bullet.

During the initial investigation, a firearm was recovered from a nearby residence, then Jsean L. Mowery, 18, Rock Island, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at a residence in the 500 block of 14th Street, the release states.

Mowery was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Bond has been set at $150,000 cash-only, according to the news release. Mowery remains in custody at the Rock Island County Jail.

His next court date is scheduled for May 5, according to Rock Island County court records.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1