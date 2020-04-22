Arrest made in shots-fired incident that injured 2 in Rock Island

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person is in custody after a shots-fired incident Sunday night in Rock Island that injured two juveniles.

Rock Island police were called at 11:39 p.m. to the 500 block of 6th Street to a report of shots fired.

An unknown suspect fired into an occupied residence, injuring two 16-year-old boys, according to Police Chief Jeffrey VenHuizen.

One suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His specific condition was not provided. The other boy was treated at the scene for an abrasion he suffered during the attack. His wound was not from a bullet.

During the initial investigation, a firearm was recovered from a nearby residence.

Jsean L. Mowery was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon custody at a residence in the 500 block of 14th Street.

Mowery was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, 2 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and 1 count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Bond has been set at $150,000 full cash bond.

Mowery remains in custody at the Rock Island County Jail.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0