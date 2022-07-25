Arrest made in Silvis apartment fire from Saturday night

The Silvis Police Department says Desmond V. Williams, 20, was arrested on-scene Saturday evening for an apartment fire at 118 10th St.

Williams, a tenant at the apartment, was charged on Monday with one Class X felony count of aggravated arson and one Class 1 felony count of arson. His bond is set at $100,000.

The fire left a tenant with minor injuries and two firemen were treated for heat exhaustion. The three have since been treated and released from a local hospital.

Silvis Police were responding to a noise complaint when they were made aware of a fire coming from one of the apartments.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours making sure there were no hot spots that would flame up again.

Residents of the Silvis apartment building were displaced. The American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities and West Central Illinois were called in to help those displaced by the fire. Authorities did not disclose how many people required assistance late Saturday.

Fire departments from Moline, East Moline, Hampton, Colona and Carbon Cliff-Barstow Fire Protection District, and Moline Second Responders assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD at 309-792-1841.