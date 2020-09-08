Arrest warrants issued in connection with Silvis murder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arrest warrants have been issued for two men in connection with the Aug. 30 shooting death of 33-year-old Jeremy Jackson of East Moline.

Jerry J. Sanders, 36, of East Moline, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

Sanders is a parolee from the East Moline Correctional Center, where he was serving part of six-year sentence for a 2015 conviction in Cook County for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was paroled March 23, 2018, and was to be on parole until March 25, 2021.

Keith O. Richardson, 42, of East Moline, is wanted on a charge of obstructing justice.

At 3:23 a.m. Aug. 30, Silvis and East Moline police responded to the area of 19th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline to investigate a call of a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

It was determined that the man, identified as Jackson, was shot in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue Court in Silvis, where officers located a crime scene. That location is 1.7 miles from where he was found.

Jackson died of his injuries.

Silvis police obtained arrest warrants for Sanders and Richardson on Sept. 3.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sanders and Richardson are asked to call the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3” tips mobile app.

