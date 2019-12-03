3 arrested after Monday night chase in Davenport, Bettendorf

Two men and a teenager were arrested after a Monday chase led police from Davenport into Bettendorf.

The chase's origin can be traced to outstanding warrants.

Najawaun Quinn, Davante Howard, both 21, and 18-year-old Milton Howard were taken into custody Monday, Dec. 2 and charged after a police pursuit that ended near the intersection of 11th and State streets in Bettendorf.

Quinn is charged with warrants for felon in possession of a firearm, interference with an official act, and several traffic-related warrants.

Davante Howard is charged with eluding, interference with official acts, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension, and several other traffic charges.

Milton Howard is charged with warrants for escape and probation violation.

According to a news release from the Davenport Police Department, at 10:17 p.m., Monday, the police received information of a person wanted for gun-related offenses in the 3000 block of West Kimberly Road.