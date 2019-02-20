Police broke up three fights Sunday morning in downtown Davenport that involved more than a dozen people.
Two people were arrested in the incidents.
Gary Quick, 28, and Samantha Berry, 26, were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct by fighting.
Davenport police officers were in the 300 block of Harrison Street at 1:30 a.m. monitoring a bar closing when they observed 10–15 people fighting in the street.
Police used pepper spray to stop the fighting when commands to disperse failed.
Some of the people ran into the parking ramp, where officers saw another large fight break out; more pepper spray was deployed to stop that fight.
A third fight broke out and more pepper spray was deployed.
Officers requested assistance from the Scott County Sheriff Department as well as Bettendorf Police. The Davenport Fire Department and Medic also were called to assist.
No injuries were reported at that time.