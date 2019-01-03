Two men were arrested at a LeClaire convenience store Thursday morning in connection with a stolen credit card investigation.
The Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call from the Casey’s General Store in Princeton regarding someone trying to use what was believed to be a stolen credit card, according to a media release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
The clerk was able to obtain a vehicle description, which was passed along to units from the sheriff’s office and LeClaire Police Department.
LeClaire officers found the vehicle in the parking lot of Casey General Store, 210 Jones St.
The vehicle was occupied by four men who were not cooperative with officers, according to the release.
Officers and deputies had to go “hands-on” with two of the males to gain compliance; one officer suffered a minor abrasion during the incident.
The sheriff’s office charged one of the men, Nicko R. Grayson, 24, of Chicago, with forgery, a felony, related to the initial stolen credit card report.
LeClaire police charged Kenneth J. Brown, 24, of Thornton, Illinois, with harassment of a public official and interference with official acts with injury.
Both men remained in the Scott County Jail Thursday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office and LeClaire police were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Bettendorf Police Department.