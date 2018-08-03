Two men were in custody Friday, facing Rock Island County drug and firearm charges.
Cody M. Baker, 32, East Moline, is charged with armed violence, being an armed habitual criminal, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine with intention to deliver, according to county court documents.
Jose Zepeda, 30, Moline, is charged with armed violence and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Baker and Zepeda were being held Friday afternoon in the Rock Island County Jail, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. Baker's bail was $500,000 and Zepeda's, $250,000.
The two men are accused of having a .45-caliber pistol, ammunition and between 15 and 100 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine when they were arrested by agents of the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, court records state. The incident happened Aug. 1, but records did not specify where.
Both men are next scheduled for court Aug. 14, court records state.