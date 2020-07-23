Arrrest made in Riverdale shooting
Arrrest made in Riverdale shooting

  • Updated
An arrest has been made in the July 17, 2020, shooting in Riverdale.

Mark Timothy Hudson Sr. is in the Scott County Jail, charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Further charges are pending.

The charges stem from an incident at 1:19 a.m. last Friday at 108 S. Bellingham Road. The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Mark Timothy Hudson Sr.

Mark Timothy Hudson Sr.

 CONTRIBUTED
