CAMBRIDGE — Arson charges filed on a Geneseo man were dismissed in Henry County Circuit Court Thursday as he pleaded guilty to an amended count of obstruction of justice.
Jeffrey R. Blunk, 29, entered the plea that he knowingly furnished false information to police officer Christopher Endress that he had left the residence prior to the fire being set on Dec. 23, 2017.
Charges of Class X felony aggravated arson and Class 1 felony residential arson were dismissed. Those charges alleged he set fire and partially damaged the house at 517 E. Park Street in Geneseo.
Blunk was sentenced to three years in prison on the obstruction charge. He will also have one year of mandatory supervised release and court costs.