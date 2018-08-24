Unsolved Crimes
If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.
COPPER THEFT REPORTED IN BETTENDORF
August 23, 2018
Bettendorf Police have responded to a theft from a MidAmerican Energy substation in Bettendorf. Over twenty strands of braided copper wire approximately 18-24 inches long were stolen. The braided copper wire had been used as grounding wires and had been spray painted yellow. Other local agencies are investigating similar thefts. Entry is being gained by cutting holes in the chain link fence surrounding the facilities. If you have information call the tip line 309-762-9500, use our free app P3 Tips or submit your tip here. You could earn a cash reward and all tips are anonymous.
REWARD INCREASED FOR TRE HENDERSON
August 23, 2018
On Friday, April 27th, TRE HENDERSON (Age 26, 5’5” tall, 145 pounds) assaulted a 5 year old child, causing the death of the child. Davenport Police have upgraded his charges and he now has a warrant for Murder First, Child Endangerment resulting in death, and Child Endangerment by multiple acts. It is believed Tre is living in the Chicago area. The Crime Stoppers Board of Directors has increased the reward to $2,500 if your tip leads to his arrest. If you have information, call the tip line 309-762-9500, tap the app or submit your tip here. All tips are anonymous.
Wanted Suspects
WANTED
Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding Police
Wanted as of 08/23/2018
Name: Garner, Aigner Rashea
Gender: Female Race: Black
DOB: Unknown Age: 22
Height: 5ft6in Weight: 120
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Warrant: 2018CF430
Wanted By: Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, Rock Island, IL
Aigner was driving without a license and a Rock Island County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. She fled, running several stop signs. A warrant was issued charging her with Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding Police.
Probation Violation/Possession Methamphetamine and Probation Violation/Felony Retail Theft
Wanted as of 08/23/2018
Name: Browning, Michelle Ann
Gender: Female Race: Caucasian
DOB: Unknown Age: 44
Height: 5ft3in Weight: 135
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Warrant: 2017CF934 / 2017CF647
Wanted By: Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, Rock Island, IL