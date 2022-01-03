Assault victim dies, Davenport man charged with murder

A Davenport man is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing a man by punching him several times in the head on Christmas Eve.
Jaret Leonard Lee Peck, 31, was originally charged with willful injury, a felony, and interference with official acts, a misdemeanor. The murder charge was added after the victim, 47-year-old Terrance Woodard, died from his injuries Sunday, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
Police were called to investigate the assault a little after 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. The assault happened at the 200 block of Scott Street. Police found Woodard with serious injuries, and he was transported to Genesis Medical Center East. He was later transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Cpl. Gregory Lalla, Peck punched Woodard in the head multiple times, including after the man already was on the ground.
