At least one person injured in shooting at Bridge Avenue and Dover Court in Davenport

One person has been seriously injured in a shooting at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Dover Court in Davenport.

The injured person checked himself into Genesis Medical Center-East, Davenport, for what was described as a serious gunshot wound.

Police are on scene and investigating, looking for shell casings and canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses. Blood was in the middle of Dover Court, immediately south of Bridge Avenue.

Davenport police were called to the scene at 7:59 p.m., after the victim entered Genesis for treatment.

The emergency room entrance is only a few blocks south of the area.

It is unknown if there is more than one victim.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

