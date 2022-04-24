 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
At least three taken into custody in East Moline following reported shooting Sunday

At least three people were taken into custody Sunday evening following a reported shooting in East Moline involving two vehicles.

Police were called at about 5:40 p.m. to Gas N Dash Mart at 809 19th St. in East Moline for a report of shots fired, according to police scanner traffic.

A short time later, police stopped a black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and a silver Toyota Corolla at the intersection of First Avenue and Second Street in front of Porkies Restaurant in Silvis.

The back windshield of the Toyota Corolla appeared to have been shot out.

Several officers and police vehicles from the East Moline Department and Rock Island County Sheriff's Office could be seen blocking the two vehicles at the intersection.

Officers were questioning one man in handcuffs as he stood next to the black Toyota Tacoma. Two other individuals could be seen in custody in the back of East Moline police vehicles.

No further information about the incident was immediately available Sunday or Monday.

At least three people were taken into custody Sunday evening following a reported shooting in East Moline involving two vehicles. Police stopped a black Toyota Tacoma truck and silver Toyota Corolla at the intersection of First Avenue and Second Street in front of Porkies Restaurant in Silvis.

