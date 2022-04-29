Atkinson man enters plea to battery with box cutter

CAMBRIDGE — An Atkinson man pleaded guilty Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court to Class X felony battery after cutting a girl repeatedly with a box cutter.

Shane B. Nordstrom, 42, entered the guilty plea on the day of his jury trial was to begin.

The negotiated plea agreement was for six years in prison and three years mandatory supervised release. He will have to serve 85% of the prison time, and he was ordered to register under the Violent Offender Against Youth registry on his release. He got credit for 449 days served in the Henry County Jail.

The original four counts of Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count Class 4 felony criminal sexual abuse were dismissed.

Judge Terry Patton accepted the plea agreement.

During a preliminary hearing in November, Special Agent Jarod Johnson of the Illinois State Police testified a woman indicated Nordstrom would take a box cutter or razor and cut her genital area when she was a minor. He did this multiple times and would later come back to see how it was healing. Incidents took place between Jan. 1, 2012, and July 13, 2016.

According to the amended battery charge, Nordstrom used a box cutter or blade to cut the genital area of the minor, causing permanent scars.

