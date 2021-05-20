 Skip to main content
Atlanta man accused of killing girlfriend in Davenport waives preliminary hearing
Atlanta man accused of killing girlfriend in Davenport waives preliminary hearing

Wilanna Bibbs with mom.jpg

Wilanna Bibbs, at left, in an undated photo. Wilanna was shot to death in Davenport on Mother's Day by her boyfriend. Wilanna's mom, Cassandra Bibbs, said her daughter was a talented singer and makeup artist.

 CONTRIBUTED

Justin Wright, the Atlanta man accused of shooting his girlfriend on Mother's Day, waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Wilanna S. Bibbs, 20, of Durham North Carolina, was pronounced dead by Davenport Fire and Medic after police responded to 1500 block of Calvin Street for a disturbance on May 9.

Wright, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Bibbs' mother, Cassandra Bibbs, said Bibbs and Wright had been dating for a few months. They met in Atlanta, where Bibbs moved to launch a singing career. Wright, also known as J Wright, is a multi-platinum songwriter in Atlanta.

Wright's next court date was scheduled for June 10 at 11 a.m. 

Justin Lamont Wright

Wright is accused of killing Wilanna Bibbs on Mother's Day.

 Tom Loewy
