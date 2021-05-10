Atlanta man charged with first-degree murder of North Carolina woman in Davenport home

A Georgia man has been charged in the shooting death of a North Carolina woman in a Davenport home, police said.

At 1:25 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 1500 block of Calvin Street for a disturbance and found Wilanna S. Bibbs, 20, of Durham. Davenport Fire and Medic responded and pronounced her deceased.

Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said in a media release. He was being held without bond early Monday and was scheduled to appear before a judge, who will set his bond, later Monday morning.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting. No other information was released early Monday.

Police ask anyone with information to call Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

