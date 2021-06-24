 Skip to main content
Atlanta man charged with murdering girlfriend in Davenport pleads not guilty
  • Updated
Wilanna Bibbs1.jpg

An Atlanta man charged with murdering his girlfriend in Davenport pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Thursday morning.

Justin Wright, 32, shot and killed Wilanna S. Bibbs, 20, on May 9 in a home in Davenport, court documents state. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Bibbs, of Durham, N.C., was pronounced dead by Davenport Fire and Medic after police responded to the 1500 block of Calvin Street for a disturbance.

Bibbs' mother, Cassandra Bibbs, said Bibbs and Wright had been dating for a few months. They met in Atlanta, where Bibbs moved to launch a singing career. Wright, also known as J Wright, is a multi-platinum songwriter in Atlanta.

Along with pleading not guilty in the arraignment, Wright also demanded his right to a speedy trial.

Justin Lamont Wright

Wright is accused of killing Wilanna Bibbs on Mother's Day.

 Tom Loewy
