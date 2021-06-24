Atlanta man charged with murdering girlfriend pleads not guilty

An Atlanta man charged with murdering his girlfriend in Davenport pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Thursday morning.

Justin Wright, 32, shot and killed Wilanna S. Bibbs, 20, on May 9 in a home in Davenport, court documents state. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Bibbs, of Durham, N.C., was pronounced dead by Davenport Fire and Medic after police responded to the 1500 block of Calvin Street for a disturbance.