Attempted murder charges filed against man who shot Clinton County deputy

Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf has filed attempted murder charges against a man who on Jan. 15 authorities say shot a Clinton County deputy who was responding to a disturbance at a home in Charlotte.
Jesse Lee Doran, 29, is now charged in Clinton County Circuit Court with one count of attempted murder of a peace officer. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, 100% of which must be served upon conviction.
Doran is also charged with attempted murder, which carries a prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.
Doran is also charged with two counts of willful injury causing serious injury for allegedly shooting Clinton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeffrey “Scott” Reyhons, and for harming Doran's grandmother, Beverly Holzrichter, 72, during the incident.
Doran already was charged with first-degree burglary in the case, a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to a news release issued Jan. 15 by Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt, deputies responded to a 911 call at 1066 308th Ave., Charlotte, at 10:51 a.m. The home belongs to Holzrichter. As the deputies approached the house gunfire erupted and Reyhons was struck in the hand and face.
Doran was at his grandmother’s home in violation of a no-contact order, according to Clinton County District Court electronic records. Court records indicate he used a shotgun to shoot Reyhons.
Reyhons was taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Greenwalt said.
Holzrichter also was taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment. The nature of her injuries were not disclosed.
Officers from numerous agencies arrived to help, and Doran was arrested and charged with violating a no-contact order and violation of parole.
According to Clinton County District Court online records, Doran already is awaiting trial on charges of third-degree burglary and second-degree attempted burglary in connection with his grandmother’s Charlotte home.
According to arrest affidavits filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies, on July 25 at 12:44 p.m., Doran had tried to break into the home. Holzrichter told deputies she did not want him there, and deputies served a no-contact order on Doran.
Early on the morning of July 26, Doran allegedly broke into the garage on the property and stole several items.
Doran is on parole until Sept. 2, 2023, on a drug conviction in Scott County.
On April 21, 2017, Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Doran on cocaine trafficking charges. Doran pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to deliver no more than 100 grams of cocaine, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
During a sentencing hearing Dec. 28, 2018, Doran was sentenced to two years on supervised release. He violated his probation several times, according to court records, and was sentenced to the Iowa Department of Corrections on Jan. 23, 2020. He was paroled April 10, 2020.
The investigation into the Jan. 15 shooting has been turned over to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Doran is being held in the Clinton County Jail on a cash-only bond of $100,000.
Doran is to be arraigned on the charges Feb. 4 in Clinton County District Court.