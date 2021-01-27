Attempted murder charges filed against man who shot Clinton County deputy

Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf has filed attempted murder charges against a man who on Jan. 15 authorities say shot a Clinton County deputy who was responding to a disturbance at a home in Charlotte.

Jesse Lee Doran, 29, is now charged in Clinton County Circuit Court with one count of attempted murder of a peace officer. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, 100% of which must be served upon conviction.

Doran is also charged with attempted murder, which carries a prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

Doran is also charged with two counts of willful injury causing serious injury for allegedly shooting Clinton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeffrey “Scott” Reyhons, and for harming Doran's grandmother, Beverly Holzrichter, 72, during the incident.

Doran already was charged with first-degree burglary in the case, a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.