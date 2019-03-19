Attorneys on Tuesday agreed there was a physical altercation between Latrice Lacey and a man in front of his workplace on the morning of April 30.
But Assistant Scott County Attorney Samuel Huff told a jury that it was Lacey, 34, who started the altercation and escalated things when she brought out a two-pound sledgehammer, swung it at him and struck him at least twice.
Lacey’s attorney, Murray Bell, told jurors that it was the man who was the aggressor, as he harassed her and damaged her property and the property of her new “male companion” leading up to the incident.
The two attorneys also disagreed on the nature of Lacey and the man's relationship as they each laid out their case Tuesday on the first day of testimony in the trial of Lacey, the director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.
Lacey is charged with three counts of domestic abuse and one count of first-degree harassment for the incident that occurred in front of McDonnell Property Management, formerly McDonnell & Associates, on Pershing Avenue in Davenport.
Mark McDonnell, a former co-worker of the man, testified that he arrived at work around 8:15 a.m. on the morning of April 30, and saw two women knocking on the door of the building. He told them the building did not open until 8:30 a.m., and one of the women said she wanted to see the man.
McDonnell said he went to unlock the door and go inside the building when the man came out. McDonnell said he stayed outside because of “the nature of what was happening.”
McDonnell said he heard one of the women, whom he identified as Lacey, ask the man, “is this the reaction you were looking for?”
McDonnell said Lacey pushed the man against a wall and started hitting him and tried to knee him in the groin. She said that he had vandalized her property, McDonnell testified.
He said Lacey and the man exchanged words and that Lacey began making comments about his mother. He said the comments appeared to make the man angry, and he pushed her back away from him.
The second woman who was there opened the back door of the car and got out a baseball bat, McDonnell said, but didn't do anything with it.
Lacey then got into the front passenger side of the vehicle she arrived in.
“The next thing I know, she’s pulling out the sledgehammer and started swinging it at (the man),” McDonnell said. He said Lacey hit the man in the arm and the stomach with the sledgehammer.
McDonnell said after the second blow, the man grabbed the hammer and the two fought over the weapon. The man wrestled the hammer away from her and dropped it the ground; McDonnell said he then picked it up and later gave it to police.
Davenport Police Sgt. Eric Roloff said Lacey told him in an interview that earlier that morning, she had found her garage door kicked in, damage to the windshield of her male companion’s vehicle, and water in her gas tank.
Roloff said Lacey also told him she found a two-pound sledgehammer in the garage and that a friend was going to take her to the police station and give it to officers and file a police report.
On the way, they drove past McDonnell's and she asked her friend to pull over so she could confront him, Roloff said Lacey told him. There, Roloff said Lacey told him the man pushed her and she swung the hammer at him after he went toward her friend.
Bell said in his opening statement that Lacey and the man had lived together for nearly 12 years but their relationship had broken off and he had moved out around March 2017. He said the two remained friendly until she met a different man and became intimate with him.
“(The man) became vicious, and angry and derogatory,” he said.
Bell said at one point the man had choked Lacey in her home, and she believed he had damaged the car windows of her male companion when it was parked at her house.
Bell said on the morning of April 30, Lacey was awakened by what she thought was a voice on her patio and heard someone say, “you think changing the locks are going to stop me?”
Bell said surveillance video across the street from McDonnell’s shows that the man disappeared into the car when Lacey entered and tried to shut the door.
“So now she’s got a hammer out," he said, "because she’s afraid, really afraid that he’s going to do something.”
Huff said in his opening statement that Lacey had shown up at the man's workplace that morning with no reason and assaulted the man because she was upset and believed he had damaged her property.
“It’s a mistake, but actions have consequences,” he said.
Testimony will resume Wednesday.