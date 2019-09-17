A Scott County jury will decide whether Latrice Lacey was the aggressor or just defending herself and her friend when she swung a small sledgehammer at her former boyfriend in April 2018.
Lacey, 35, the director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, is charged with three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment, all misdemeanors.
On Tuesday afternoon, Assistant Scott County Attorney Samuel Huff and defense attorney Murray Bell laid out their cases in front of the jury of 10 women and four men. Two of the jurors are alternates.
It’s the second time Lacey has stood trial in the case. Her first trial in March ended in a mistrial when jurors could not reach an unanimous verdict.
In his opening statement Tuesday, Huff said the incident began the morning of April 30, 2018, when Lacey discovered her new boyfriend’s vehicle, which was in her garage, had been damaged. The lock on the garage door had also been broken.
She believed the person who damaged her vehicle was a man she had previously had a romantic relationship with, Huff said. According to prior testimony, the two had lived together off and on for years.
The Times does not typically identify alleged victims in domestic cases.
Lacey called a friend, who picked her up and took her to the man’s workplace, McDonnell Property Management, formerly McDonnell & Associates, on Pershing Avenue in Davenport, to confront him.
Surveillance video from a nearby business shows Lacey was the aggressor, Huff told the jury.
“As soon as (the man) comes out, Ms. Lacey is right there,” Huff said. “She is face-to-face, toe-to-toe with (the man). What happens from there is why we’re here.”
During the confrontation, Lacey swung at the man and kneed him in the groin, Huff said. At one point, she went inside the vehicle, retrieved the two-pound hammer, and swung at him twice.
The man’s co-worker, Mark McDonnell, testified Tuesday that the hammer hit the man in the arm. The man wrestled the hammer away from Lacey and threw it to the ground. McDonnell said he picked it up so no one else would use it.
Lacey, when questioned later by a Davenport Police Officer, denied hitting the man and denied the two had dated and referred to him as her “uncle,” Huff said. She later admitted the two had been romantically involved.
Bell in his opening statement disputed Huff’s contention that the surveillance video showed that Lacey was the aggressor that morning and said it was the man who started the physical confrontation.
Bell said the man was upset because Lacey had a new boyfriend and that she would not respond to his text messages. In January 2018, he had attempted to choke her in her home, he said.
“You will find that if you listen to the evidence and watch the video carefully, (the man) was an angry, angry person,” Bell said. “Angry that she acquired a new male friend.”
The morning of April 30, 2018, as she and her friend were driving past the man’s workplace, she decided to stop and talk to the man. She believed he wouldn’t do anything “crazy” because she believed there was a surveillance camera at his workplace and she had a witness with her, Bell said.
The man came at her “almost immediately” when he walked out of the business, and Lacey defended herself, Bell said.
“She’s backing away a lot of the time,” Bell said of the video.
At one point, she and her friend turned to leave. Lacey got inside the car and the man got on top of her. When the man started to go toward her friend, Lacey retrieved the hammer to defend her friend, Bell said.
McDonnell testified Tuesday that it did not appear that the man had assaulted the friend, who had retrieved a bat, nor did he try to disarm her.
He also testified that he never saw the man get on top of Lacey inside the vehicle.
Testimony continues Wednesday. The case also is being tried by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton.
The trial is slated to last five days.