The attorneys in the Deondra Thomas murder trial have begun their initial arguments.
Thomas, 37, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon in connection with the June 9 shooting of Jason Roberts in Davenport, according to authorities. Police say Thomas was identified as the shooter by witnesses.
Davenport police responded to a disturbance and shots-fired call about 2:06 a.m. in the 800 block of West 4th Street, close to Lafayette Park. There they found Roberts, 46, of Davenport, with life-threatening injuries.
Opening arguments are the attorneys' first presentation of the case to the jury. They often include an outline of the evidence and testimony the jury will have to review, and attorneys make arguments about what they believe that body of material reveals about the case.
The trial is expected to last nine days.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton is prosecuting, along with Amy DeVine, first assistant county attorney. Jack Dusthimer is Thomas' defense attorney. The judge hearing the case is Stuart Werling.
More information will be available this afternoon and in tomorrow's newspaper.