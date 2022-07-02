ATVs, UTVs not permitted on Davenport streets despite change in Iowa code

A change in the Iowa state code that allows for the use of All Terrain Vehicles and Ultra Terrain Vehicles on a limited number of roadways in Iowa’s 99 counties took effect Friday.

However, the City of Davenport, however, has not designated any roads in the city on which these vehicles may be operated.

In a news release issued Friday by the Davenport Police Department, police said the amended code allows cities to designate roads on which ATVs and UTVs can be driven and to regulate their use.

Despite the amendment to the Iowa Code, Davenport has not altered its ordinance regarding the use of ATVs and UTVs on city streets.

According to the Davenport ordinance, ATVs and UTVs can be operated on private property between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.; while being used in a properly-authorized parade; when an ATV or UTV is crossing a street pursuant to a 90-degree angle to the flow of cars and trucks using the street; or when an ATV or UTV is operated in the ditch at least 5 feet from the edge of the road by an abutting property owner or owner’s family member.

Golf cars and golf carts are not a part of the bill and operation of these vehicles is not prohibited on any streets in Davenport except during a properly-authorized parade.

