Authorities arrest two in meth trafficking investigation

Authorities arrested two Davenport men Monday on drug trafficking charges after police seized more than 1 pound of methamphetamine from the vehicle in which they were riding Monday.

Robert Stanley Nelson III, 40, and Joshua John Paarmann Sr., 30, who is awaiting trial on meth trafficking charges, each is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Each of the men is also charged with possession with the intent to deliver heroin, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Both Nelson and Paarmaan also are charged with possession with the intent to deliver cannabis, as well as two counts each of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.