Authorities: Davenport teen may have been shot while being robbed

Authorities think the September killing of a Davenport teen happened while he was being robbed of cannabis.

Rock Island police officers went about about 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 to the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue to investigate a report of a person shot, according to the Rock Island Police Department. When they arrived, the officers found Angel Lopez Jr., 17, who had been shot in the chest. He was sent to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island but later died.

Davyon J. Woods-Jackson and Corion Thomas shot Lopez while robbing him somewhere in the area of Rock Island bounded by 14 ½ and 15th streets and 8th and 9th avenues, authorities allege in county court records.

When the robbery occurred on Sept. 18, the amount of marijuana at issue and how authorities think Lopez got to the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue was not provided in court records.

The Rock Island Police Department was asked for more details, but had not yet responded to the query as of Friday afternoon.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Jackson 22, Rock Island, with two counts each of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and armed robbery in relation to Lopez’s death, court records state. He also faces a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Thomas, 17, East Moline, is accused of a single count each of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and possession of a stolen firearm, according to court records. Prosecutors also charged him with two counts of armed robbery.

On Nov. 21, authorities arrested Thomas and Jackson in Oklahoma City, Okla., the police department said. They have since been returned to Rock Island County to face prosecution for Lopez’s killing.

Jackson has also been charged with two counts of obstructing justice, court records state. Underlying those charges are allegations that, on Sept. 30, Jackson drove himself and Thomas to Oklahoma City to avoid prosecution.

According to court records, Thomas was being held in the Mary Davis Detention Home in Galesburg. His cash-only bond has been set at $500,000.

Jackson also has a $500,000 cash-only bond in the murder case, according to court records. He also has a $40,000 bail for the obstruction case with a 10% bond.

The two bonds are consecutive, court records state. That means Jackson would have to post about $504,000 to be released.

Jackson is next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27, according to court records.