Scott County Sheriff's deputies and Davenport police converged in the area of Arlington Avenue and Kirkwood Boulevard on afternoon after a deputy spotted a stolen car parked in an alley.
Davenport police said the suspect wanted in connection with the stolen vehicle fled the area and Scott County deputies and Davenport police had been looking for him.
Authorities later located Terrell Ontario Lee, 18, in a house on Kirkwood Boulevard, Scott County Sheriff's Lt. Chad Cribb said.
Lee is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. He also is charged with a misdemeanor interference with official acts.
The car that was recovered, a Honda Accord with Arizona license plates, was discovered about 4:36 p.m. in an alley off of Arlington Avenue that is just north of Kirkwood Boulevard. The vehicle was parked in the alley behind houses in the 1000 block of Kirkwood Boulevard.
Police and sheriff's deputies combed the area looking for the suspect, knocking on doors and talking to anyone outside who may have seen him running away.
Police and Sheriff's deputies kept a watch on the area and talk to possible witnesses and were able to capture Lee who was booked into the Scott County Jail at 7:34 p.m.
Lee's bond is set at $10,000, cash or surety.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip on the city's mobile apps "ConnectConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."