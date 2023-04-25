Authorities have identified the body found on the Mississippi riverfront in Rock Island as that of an 83-year-old man.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Tuesday that the preliminary cause of death for Yosefu Bazaniye was presumed fresh water drowning.

Someone saw the body just before 1 p.m. in the 2000 block of 1st Avenue in Rock Island, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department. When police arrived, they found what initially was thought to be the body of a Black man who appeared to be in his 50s.

Bazaniye was not reported missing, Rock Island Police Deputy Chief Tim McCloud said. Nothing has yet been ruled out in the case, he said. Based on the information investigators had as of Tuesday afternoon, however, they did not anticipate the case will be criminal in nature.

McCloud and Gustafson said the investigation is ongoing and is getting crime-scene assistance from the Illinois State Police.

Further details were not available Tuesday.

Police have asked anyone with information about the case to contact investigators at 309-732-2677 or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers, which can be reached at 309-762-9500 or via the P3 Tips app.