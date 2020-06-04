Authorities identify dead man found in area where Davenport officers were ambushed

Arrested from that vehicle were Deaguise Ramont Hall, 31, Rock Island; Lashawn D’James Hensley, 27, Rock Island; Michael Linn Cross, 27, Davenport; Raheem Jacques Houston, 27, Davenport; Devell Carl Lewis, 32, Rock Island; and Don Christopher White Jr., 34, Rock Island.

Seven firearms, plus ammunition and magazines, were seized from the vehicle.

All were arrested and are facing multiple charges, some of which may be taken over by federal authorities.

White, Lewis and Cross also have been identified as being at a shooting outside Necker’s Jewelers on East 53rd Street at 12:13 a.m. Monday during which one man was wounded in the legs. He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf and then transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City.

Back at the Myrtle Street scene, officers found a person identified as Tousant lying dead next to a vehicle. He died from gunshot wound.

Underneath Tousant's body police found a semi-automatic handgun, and around his body were multiple shell casings.

Tousant, originally from Chicago, also can be seen on video with a gun at the shooting outside Necker’s Jewelers.

It is not known whose weapon inflicted the shot that killed Tousant.

Authorities said there was a lot of forensic evidence through which to sift and test, as well as ballistic tests to run on each of the weapons seized from the vehicle in which the men fled and the weapon used by the Davenport officer who returned fire.

