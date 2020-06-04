Authorities identify dead man found in area where Davenport officers were ambushed

A man found dead Monday in the area of 15th and Myrtle streets where three Davenport police officers were ambushed has been identified.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said the man was Marquis M. Tousant, 23, of Rock Island.
Tousant’s death is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.
According to a news release issued Monday by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton that gave a timeline of the riot events, at 2:55 a.m. Monday three officers in an unmarked vehicle responded to the area of 1400 Myrtle Street to investigate a suspicious vehicle.
The vehicle, a truck, was moving through an alley when about 13 shots were fired at the vehicle.
The officer driving the vehicle was struck twice, with one shot striking his holstered gun and another shot hitting him in the leg.
Other rounds struck the headrest behind the officer’s head.
An officer returned fire, and the suspects got into a vehicle and drove off. The wounded officer was taken to the hospital while other squads pursued the suspect vehicle. The name of the wounded officer has not been released, but authorities say he is good condition.
During the pursuit a handgun was thrown from the suspect vehicle, which eventually crashed in the 1900 block of Mound Street.
Arrested from that vehicle were Deaguise Ramont Hall, 31, Rock Island; Lashawn D’James Hensley, 27, Rock Island; Michael Linn Cross, 27, Davenport; Raheem Jacques Houston, 27, Davenport; Devell Carl Lewis, 32, Rock Island; and Don Christopher White Jr., 34, Rock Island.
Seven firearms, plus ammunition and magazines, were seized from the vehicle.
All were arrested and are facing multiple charges, some of which may be taken over by federal authorities.
White, Lewis and Cross also have been identified as being at a shooting outside Necker’s Jewelers on East 53rd Street at 12:13 a.m. Monday during which one man was wounded in the legs. He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf and then transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Back at the Myrtle Street scene, officers found a person identified as Tousant lying dead next to a vehicle. He died from gunshot wound.
Underneath Tousant's body police found a semi-automatic handgun, and around his body were multiple shell casings.
Tousant, originally from Chicago, also can be seen on video with a gun at the shooting outside Necker’s Jewelers.
It is not known whose weapon inflicted the shot that killed Tousant.
Authorities said there was a lot of forensic evidence through which to sift and test, as well as ballistic tests to run on each of the weapons seized from the vehicle in which the men fled and the weapon used by the Davenport officer who returned fire.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.