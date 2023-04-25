Authorities have identified the body found on the Mississippi riverfront in Rock Island as that of an 83-year-old man.

The man who died Monday in a three-vehicle crash downtown Bettendorf was 32.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Tuesday that the preliminary cause of death for Yosefu Bazaniye, 83, was presumed fresh water drowning.

Police in Bettendorf on Tuesday named Jose Gallegos Cisneros, 32, of East Moline, as the driver who died in the crash early Monday morning at the westbound off-ramp of Interstate 74 at Grant Street. Cisneros was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado.

An investigation determined that Cisneros traveled through a red light before being struck by a Dodge Ram that was traveling through a green light at the westbound exit of Interstate 74 at Grant Street.

The driver of the Ram was treated and released. The third vehicle was stationary when it was struck, and the driver was not injured.

In the presumed drowning in Rock Island, a passerby spotted the body just before 1 p.m. in the 2000 block of 1st Avenue in Rock Island, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department. When police arrived, they found what initially was thought to be the body of a Black man who appeared to be in his 50s.

Bazaniye was not reported missing, Rock Island Police Deputy Chief Tim McCloud said. Nothing has yet been ruled out in the case, he said. Based on the information investigators had as of Tuesday afternoon, however, they do not anticipate the case will result in criminal charges.

McCloud and Gustafson said the investigation is ongoing and is getting crime-scene assistance from the Illinois State Police.

Police have asked anyone with information about the case to contact investigators at 309-732-2677 or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers, which can be reached at 309-762-9500 or via the P3 Tips app.