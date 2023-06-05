Quad-City Times
The 16-year-old boy found Saturday night in Bettendorf's Crow Creek Park quarry was from Davenport.
The Bettendorf Police Department on Monday identified the teen who drowned as Jermilyn Gardner, a student at Davenport West High School.
The police received several 911 calls at 6:27 p.m. of a person drowning in Crow Creek Park. The teen had been swimming in the quarry, according to a news release.
Officers launched a boat to help with the search. They found the body in the water at 8:27 p.m.
The department, in Monday's release, issued condolences to Gardner's family and classmates.
Further details of what police believe happened Saturday were not issued in Monday morning's release.
