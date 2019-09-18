{{featured_button_text}}
Roylee Richardson

Roylee Richardson

 Contributed photo

The Iowa Department of Corrections reports that a 29-year-old man has failed to report back to a Davenport Work Release Facility last night.

Roylee Richardson Jr. is described as being 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 159 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility on June 3, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Richardson has been convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other crimes in Scott County.

Anyone with information on Richardson's whereabouts are asked to contact local police.

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0